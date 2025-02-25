Insider Sale: Chief Accounting Officer of $XYZ Sells 1,467 Shares

Ajmere Dale, the Chief Accounting Officer of $XYZ, sold 1,467 shares of the company on 02-21-2025 for an estimated $103,159. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 82,499 shares of this class of $XYZ stock.

$XYZ Insider Trading Activity

$XYZ insiders have traded $XYZ stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XYZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AJMERE DALE (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,467 shares for an estimated $103,159

