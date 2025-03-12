Insider Sale: Chief Accounting Officer of $TMHC Sells 1,537 Shares

Joseph Terracciano, the Chief Accounting Officer of $TMHC, sold 1,537 shares of the company on 03-11-2025 for an estimated $93,372. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $TMHC stock.
$TMHC Insider Trading Activity
$TMHC insiders have traded $TMHC stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM H LYON has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $10,835,081.
- DARRELL SHERMAN (EVP, CLO & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 95,190 shares for an estimated $6,697,529.
- CHRISTOPHER J. YIP sold 4,700 shares for an estimated $306,393
- DAVID C MERRITT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,402 shares for an estimated $153,685.
- JOSEPH TERRACCIANO (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,537 shares for an estimated $93,372
$TMHC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 231 institutional investors add shares of $TMHC stock to their portfolio, and 216 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. removed 912,425 shares (-39.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,849,534
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 463,565 shares (-37.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,374,813
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC removed 463,287 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,357,797
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 458,747 shares (-20.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,079,903
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC removed 449,665 shares (-21.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,523,994
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 417,436 shares (+2.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,551,257
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 394,911 shares (-30.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,172,502
