Insider Sale: Chief Accounting Officer of $TGT Sells 287 Shares

MATTHEW A LIEGEL, the Chief Accounting Officer of $TGT, sold 287 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $32,580. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 7,173 shares of this class of $TGT stock.
$TGT Insider Trading Activity
$TGT insiders have traded $TGT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TGT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD H. GOMEZ (Executive Officer) sold 6,348 shares for an estimated $997,715
- MATTHEW A LIEGEL (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 287 shares for an estimated $32,580
$TGT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 812 institutional investors add shares of $TGT stock to their portfolio, and 1,174 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 3,022,693 shares (+44.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $408,607,639
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP removed 2,156,700 shares (-91.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $291,542,706
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 2,134,319 shares (-20.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $288,517,242
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 2,068,832 shares (-22.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $279,664,709
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,734,692 shares (-52.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $234,495,664
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 1,506,275 shares (+61.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $203,618,254
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 1,480,548 shares (-97.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $200,140,478
