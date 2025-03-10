Insider Sale: Chief Accounting Officer of $TGT Sells 287 Shares

MATTHEW A LIEGEL, the Chief Accounting Officer of $TGT, sold 287 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $32,580. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 7,173 shares of this class of $TGT stock.

$TGT Insider Trading Activity

$TGT insiders have traded $TGT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TGT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD H. GOMEZ (Executive Officer) sold 6,348 shares for an estimated $997,715

MATTHEW A LIEGEL (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 287 shares for an estimated $32,580

$TGT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 812 institutional investors add shares of $TGT stock to their portfolio, and 1,174 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

