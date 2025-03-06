Insider Sale: Chief Accounting Officer of $SHLS Sells 1,025 Shares

Inez Lund, the Chief Accounting Officer of $SHLS, sold 1,025 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $3,187. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 63,034 shares of this class of $SHLS stock.

$SHLS Insider Trading Activity

$SHLS insiders have traded $SHLS stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRANDON MOSS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 22,300 shares for an estimated $101,465 and 1 sale selling 21,700 shares for an estimated $66,619 .

and 1 sale selling 21,700 shares for an estimated . DOMINIC BARDOS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 15,000 shares for an estimated $70,650 and 2 sales selling 11,750 shares for an estimated $43,187 .

and 2 sales selling 11,750 shares for an estimated . JEFFERY TOLNAR (President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,220 shares for an estimated $37,274 .

. INEZ LUND (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,225 shares for an estimated $9,415.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SHLS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $SHLS stock to their portfolio, and 175 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.