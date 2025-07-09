Insider Sale: Chief Accounting Officer of $RUN Sells 988 Shares

Maria Barak, the Chief Accounting Officer of $RUN, sold 988 shares of the company on 07-07-2025 for an estimated $10,670. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 56,415 shares of this class of $RUN stock.

$RUN Insider Trading Activity

$RUN insiders have traded $RUN stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RUN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDWARD HARRIS FENSTER has made 2 purchases buying 200,000 shares for an estimated $1,564,100 and 0 sales.

LYNN MICHELLE JURICH has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 107,793 shares for an estimated $985,108.

MARY POWELL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 55,731 shares for an estimated $426,364.

DANNY ABAJIAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 33,216 shares for an estimated $260,755.

PAUL S. DICKSON (Pres. & Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 32,510 shares for an estimated $254,849.

JEANNA STEELE (Chief Legal & People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 17,958 shares for an estimated $137,325.

. MARIA BARAK (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,717 shares for an estimated $29,049.

$RUN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 176 institutional investors add shares of $RUN stock to their portfolio, and 187 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RUN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RUN in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/25/2025

GLJ Research issued a "Sell" rating on 06/17/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/02/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/30/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/22/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/19/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 04/14/2025

$RUN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RUN recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $RUN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $11.0 on 07/09/2025

Michael Blum from Wells Fargo set a target price of $8.0 on 06/25/2025

Christopher Dendrinos from RBC Capital set a target price of $5.0 on 06/18/2025

Sophie Karp from Keybanc set a target price of $6.0 on 06/17/2025

Gordon Johnson from GLJ Research set a target price of $0.01 on 06/17/2025

Maheep Mandloi from Mizuho set a target price of $13.0 on 06/02/2025

Jon Windham from UBS set a target price of $12.0 on 05/30/2025

