Insider Sale: CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER of $RRGB Sells 523 Shares

Brenden Robyn Arnell, the CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER of $RRGB, sold 523 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $2,295. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 8,699 shares of this class of $RRGB stock.

$RRGB Insider Trading Activity

$RRGB insiders have traded $RRGB stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 15 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RRGB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC JCP has made 10 purchases buying 923,466 shares for an estimated $4,839,450 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LLC JUMANA has made 5 purchases buying 883,465 shares for an estimated $4,607,701 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GERARD JOHAN HART (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,464 shares for an estimated $103,846 .

. JOSHUA TODD WILSON (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,507 shares for an estimated $15,521 .

. SARAH A. MUSSETTER (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,649 shares for an estimated $11,723 .

. MEGHAN SPULER (CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,589 shares for an estimated $7,032 .

. BRENDEN ROBYN ARNELL (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,070 shares for an estimated $4,735.

$RRGB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 23 institutional investors add shares of $RRGB stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

