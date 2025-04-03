Insider Sale: Chief Accounting Officer of $PRGS Sells 7,185 Shares

Domenic LoCoco, the Chief Accounting Officer of $PRGS, sold 7,185 shares of the company on 04-01-2025 for an estimated $410,407. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 55.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 5,762 shares of this class of $PRGS stock.

$PRGS Insider Trading Activity

$PRGS insiders have traded $PRGS stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRGS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTHONY FOLGER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 22,797 shares for an estimated $1,369,976 .

. DOMENIC LOCOCO (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 14,271 shares for an estimated $856,272 .

. LOREN JARRETT (EVP/GM Digital Experience) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,740 shares for an estimated $666,789 .

. IAN PITT (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,229 shares for an estimated $197,558 .

. SUNDAR SUBRAMANIAN (EVP/GM Infrastructure Mgmt) sold 649 shares for an estimated $41,548

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PRGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 150 institutional investors add shares of $PRGS stock to their portfolio, and 139 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$PRGS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PRGS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/22/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PRGS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PRGS forecast page.

$PRGS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PRGS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PRGS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $75.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brent Thill from Jefferies set a target price of $70.0 on 01/06/2025

on 01/06/2025 Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer set a target price of $80.0 on 10/22/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.