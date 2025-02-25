Insider Sale: Chief Accounting Officer of $PINS Sells 3,667 Shares

Andrea Acosta, the Chief Accounting Officer of $PINS, sold 3,667 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $137,369. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 144,129 shares of this class of $PINS stock.

$PINS Insider Trading Activity

$PINS insiders have traded $PINS stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PINS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DONNELLY JULIA BRAU (Chief Financial Officer) sold 30,280 shares for an estimated $990,867

WANJIKU JUANITA WALCOTT (Chief Legal & Bus Affairs Ofc.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,629 shares for an estimated $737,071 .

. SABRINA ELLIS (Chief Product Officer) sold 22,337 shares for an estimated $697,807

ANDREA ACOSTA (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,357 shares for an estimated $377,489 .

. GOKUL RAJARAM has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,900 shares for an estimated $222,237.

$PINS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 375 institutional investors add shares of $PINS stock to their portfolio, and 460 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

