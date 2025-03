Insider Sale: Chief Accounting Officer of $PGR Sells 360 Shares

Carl G Joyce, the Chief Accounting Officer of $PGR, sold 360 shares of the company on 03-21-2025 for an estimated $99,419. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 35.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 655 shares of this class of $PGR stock.

$PGR Insider Trading Activity

$PGR insiders have traded $PGR stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PGR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN P SAUERLAND (VP and Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 41,542 shares for an estimated $10,769,661 .

. SUSAN PATRICIA GRIFFITH (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,087 shares for an estimated $4,876,177 .

. JEFFREY D KELLY sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $2,500,000

STEVEN BROZ (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,963 shares for an estimated $1,523,998 .

. PATRICK K CALLAHAN (Personal Lines President) sold 4,669 shares for an estimated $1,305,935

JOHN JO MURPHY (Claims President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,938 shares for an estimated $956,097 .

. LORI A NIEDERST (CRM President) sold 3,855 shares for an estimated $952,416

KAREN BAILO (Commercial Lines President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,558 shares for an estimated $863,914 .

. JONATHAN S. BAUER (Chief Investment Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,923 shares for an estimated $824,178 .

. DYKE KAHINA VAN sold 2,180 shares for an estimated $549,970

ANDREW J QUIGG (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,643 shares for an estimated $398,915 .

. MARIANN WOJTKUN MARSHALL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 776 shares for an estimated $188,565 .

$PGR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 817 institutional investors add shares of $PGR stock to their portfolio, and 765 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PGR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PGR stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PGR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 02/24, 02/14, 01/24 and 0 sales.

$PGR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PGR in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/13/2024

CFRA issued a "Buy" rating on 10/16/2024

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/16/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/15/2024

Wellington Shields issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/09/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/09/2024

$PGR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PGR recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $PGR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $292.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Alex Scott from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $294.0 on 11/06/2024

on 11/06/2024 Michael Zaremski from BMO Capital set a target price of $273.0 on 11/04/2024

on 11/04/2024 Bob Huang from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $310.0 on 10/18/2024

on 10/18/2024 Catherine Seifert from CFRA set a target price of $290.0 on 10/16/2024

on 10/16/2024 Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $297.0 on 10/16/2024

on 10/16/2024 Michael Ward from Citigroup set a target price of $257.0 on 10/04/2024

