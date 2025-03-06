Insider Sale: Chief Accounting Officer of $PAYO Sells 46,923 Shares

Itai Perry, the Chief Accounting Officer of $PAYO, sold 46,923 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $380,545. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 19.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 198,784 shares of this class of $PAYO stock.

$PAYO Insider Trading Activity

$PAYO insiders have traded $PAYO stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PAYO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CROSSOVER MANAGEMENT VIII, LTD. TECHNOLOGY sold 7,500,000 shares for an estimated $77,400,000

SCOTT H. GALIT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 484,111 shares for an estimated $4,977,048 .

. TSAFI GOLDMAN (Chief Legal & Regulatory Ofcr) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 360,223 shares for an estimated $3,636,549 .

. ITAI PERRY (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 138,208 shares for an estimated $1,304,374 .

. BEATRICE ORDONEZ (Chief Financial Officer) sold 85,000 shares for an estimated $883,914

$PAYO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 156 institutional investors add shares of $PAYO stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

