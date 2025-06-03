Insider Sale: Chief Accounting Officer of $OOMA Sells 3,428 Shares

Namrata Sabharwal, the Chief Accounting Officer of $OOMA, sold 3,428 shares of the company on 06-03-2025 for an estimated $46,127. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 80,931 shares of this class of $OOMA stock.
$OOMA Insider Trading Activity
$OOMA insiders have traded $OOMA stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OOMA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ERIC B STANG (CEO and Pres.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 110,231 shares for an estimated $1,668,914.
- SHIGEYUKI HAMAMATSU (Chief Financial Officer) sold 35,313 shares for an estimated $547,686
- JENNY C YEH (SVP & Chief Legal Officer) sold 14,429 shares for an estimated $245,293
- ANDREW H GALLIGAN sold 14,824 shares for an estimated $215,837
- SUSAN BUTENHOFF sold 10,912 shares for an estimated $166,418
- JAMES A. GUSTKE (SVP of Marketing) sold 3,582 shares for an estimated $60,894
- WILLIAM D PEARCE sold 3,700 shares for an estimated $57,511
- NAMRATA SABHARWAL (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 3,428 shares for an estimated $46,127
$OOMA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $OOMA stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 268,636 shares (+39.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,516,445
- TRIGRAN INVESTMENTS, INC. removed 185,270 shares (-5.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,425,184
- AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. removed 156,800 shares (-12.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,052,512
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 142,220 shares (+81.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,861,659
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 136,408 shares (-87.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,785,580
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 135,124 shares (+53.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,768,773
- RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. removed 108,822 shares (-33.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,424,479
