Insider Sale: Chief Accounting Officer of $OOMA Sells 3,428 Shares

Namrata Sabharwal, the Chief Accounting Officer of $OOMA, sold 3,428 shares of the company on 06-03-2025 for an estimated $46,127. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 80,931 shares of this class of $OOMA stock.

$OOMA Insider Trading Activity

$OOMA insiders have traded $OOMA stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OOMA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC B STANG (CEO and Pres.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 110,231 shares for an estimated $1,668,914 .

. SHIGEYUKI HAMAMATSU (Chief Financial Officer) sold 35,313 shares for an estimated $547,686

JENNY C YEH (SVP & Chief Legal Officer) sold 14,429 shares for an estimated $245,293

ANDREW H GALLIGAN sold 14,824 shares for an estimated $215,837

SUSAN BUTENHOFF sold 10,912 shares for an estimated $166,418

JAMES A. GUSTKE (SVP of Marketing) sold 3,582 shares for an estimated $60,894

WILLIAM D PEARCE sold 3,700 shares for an estimated $57,511

NAMRATA SABHARWAL (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 3,428 shares for an estimated $46,127

$OOMA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $OOMA stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

