Insider Sale: Chief Accounting Officer of $NN Sells 102 Shares

Sammaad Shams, the Chief Accounting Officer of $NN, sold 102 shares of the company on 06-20-2025 for an estimated $1,490. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 69,761 shares of this class of $NN stock.

$NN Insider Trading Activity

$NN insiders have traded $NN stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARIAM SOROND (CEO, President and Director) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 132,721 shares for an estimated $1,710,634 .

. CHRISTIAN D. GATES (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 27,226 shares for an estimated $328,248 .

. SAMMAAD SHAMS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 15,344 shares for an estimated $178,893 .

. SUSAN BRASSE INSLEY (Chief Operating Officer) sold 5,440 shares for an estimated $61,145

$NN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $NN stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

