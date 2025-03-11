Insider Sale: Chief Accounting Officer of $NEUE Sells 184 Shares

Jeffrey J Scherman, the Chief Accounting Officer of $NEUE, sold 184 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $1,299. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 8,909 shares of this class of $NEUE stock.

$NEUE Insider Trading Activity

$NEUE insiders have traded $NEUE stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEUE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE LAWRENCE III MIKAN (CEO & President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 76,865 shares for an estimated $506,325 .

. JAY MATUSHAK (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,101 shares for an estimated $51,553 .

. JEFFERY MICHAEL CRAIG (GC & Corporate Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,728 shares for an estimated $27,152 .

. JEFFREY J SCHERMAN (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,172 shares for an estimated $15,784 .

. TOMAS OROZCO (EVP, Consumer Care) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,873 shares for an estimated $13,636.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NEUE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $NEUE stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.