Insider Sale: Chief Accounting Officer of $MTUS Sells 21,974 Shares

Nicholas A Yacobozzi, the Chief Accounting Officer of $MTUS, sold 21,974 shares of the company on 07-23-2025 for an estimated $395,532. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 31.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 48,889 shares of this class of $MTUS stock.
$MTUS Insider Trading Activity
$MTUS insiders have traded $MTUS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTUS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NICHOLAS A YACOBOZZI (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 21,974 shares for an estimated $395,532
- KRISTINE C SYRVALIN (EVP General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $255,000.
- KRISTOPHER R WESTBROOKS (President & COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $136,000.
$MTUS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $MTUS stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. added 784,804 shares (+68.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,484,981
- TOWLE & CO added 777,733 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,390,512
- INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 651,273 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,701,007
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 488,590 shares (-6.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,527,562
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 349,873 shares (+418.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,674,303
- STATE STREET CORP added 273,740 shares (+13.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,657,166
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 260,611 shares (-37.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,481,762
