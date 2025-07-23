Insider Sale: Chief Accounting Officer of $MTUS Sells 21,974 Shares

Nicholas A Yacobozzi, the Chief Accounting Officer of $MTUS, sold 21,974 shares of the company on 07-23-2025 for an estimated $395,532. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 31.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 48,889 shares of this class of $MTUS stock.

$MTUS Insider Trading Activity

$MTUS insiders have traded $MTUS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTUS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NICHOLAS A YACOBOZZI (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 21,974 shares for an estimated $395,532

KRISTINE C SYRVALIN (EVP General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $255,000 .

. KRISTOPHER R WESTBROOKS (President & COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $136,000.

$MTUS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $MTUS stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

