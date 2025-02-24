Insider Sale: Chief Accounting Officer of $MSA Sells 717 Shares

Jonathan D. Buck, the Chief Accounting Officer of $MSA, sold 717 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $114,003. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 16.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 3,673 shares of this class of $MSA stock.

$MSA Insider Trading Activity

$MSA insiders have traded $MSA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JONATHAN D. BUCK (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 717 shares for an estimated $114,003

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MSA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 184 institutional investors add shares of $MSA stock to their portfolio, and 186 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.