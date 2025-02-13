Insider Sale: Chief Accounting Officer of $G Sells 4,136 Shares

Donald J Klunk, the Chief Accounting Officer of $G, sold 4,136 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $226,942. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 32.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 8,777 shares of this class of $G stock.

$G Insider Trading Activity

$G insiders have traded $G stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $G stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PIYUSH MEHTA (Senior Vice President and CHRO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 82,000 shares for an estimated $3,766,118 .

. BALKRISHAN KALRA (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 29,600 shares for an estimated $1,293,946 .

. CAROL LINDSTROM has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,134 shares for an estimated $417,305 .

. DONALD J KLUNK (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,594 shares for an estimated $247,498 .

. HEATHER WHITE (SVP & Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,541 shares for an estimated $118,235 .

. N. V. TYAGARAJAN sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $93,400

$G Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 203 institutional investors add shares of $G stock to their portfolio, and 206 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

