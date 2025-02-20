News & Insights

Stocks
DTE

Insider Sale: Chief Accounting Officer of $DTE Sells 1,014 Shares

February 20, 2025 — 01:45 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Tracy J Myrick, the Chief Accounting Officer of $DTE, sold 1,014 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $131,738. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 22.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 3,437 shares of this class of $DTE stock.

$DTE Insider Trading Activity

$DTE insiders have traded $DTE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DTE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MATTHEW T. PAUL (Pres. & COO-DTE Electric Co.) sold 3,801 shares for an estimated $492,457
  • TRACY J MYRICK (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,014 shares for an estimated $131,738

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DTE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 437 institutional investors add shares of $DTE stock to their portfolio, and 353 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

DTE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.