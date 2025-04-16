Insider Sale: Chief Accounting Officer of $DLTR Sells 1,238 Shares

Aditya Maheshwari, the Chief Accounting Officer of $DLTR, sold 1,238 shares of the company on 04-14-2025 for an estimated $92,484. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 22.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 4,231 shares of this class of $DLTR stock.

$DLTR Insider Trading Activity

$DLTR insiders have traded $DLTR stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DLTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEWART GLENDINNING (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 17,000 shares for an estimated $1,236,749 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WILLIAM W III DOUGLAS has made 2 purchases buying 7,500 shares for an estimated $520,822 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ADITYA MAHESHWARI (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,238 shares for an estimated $92,484

MICHAEL C JR CREEDON (Chief Executive Officer) sold 413 shares for an estimated $31,161

JONATHAN LEIKEN (Chief Legal Officer) sold 177 shares for an estimated $13,374

$DLTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 298 institutional investors add shares of $DLTR stock to their portfolio, and 390 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DLTR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DLTR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DLTR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 01/15.

$DLTR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DLTR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/07/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/07/2025

Bank of America Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 12/04/2024

$DLTR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DLTR recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $DLTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $75.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $82.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $84.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 Kelly Bania from BMO Capital set a target price of $70.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Anthony Chukumba from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $75.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Peter Keith from Piper Sandler set a target price of $72.0 on 12/05/2024

