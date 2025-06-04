Stocks
DELL

Insider Sale: Chief Accounting Officer of $DELL Sells 2,182 Shares

June 04, 2025 — 04:16 pm EDT

Brunilda Rios, the Chief Accounting Officer of $DELL, sold 2,182 shares of the company on 06-02-2025 for an estimated $235,961. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 24,948 shares of this class of $DELL stock.

$DELL Insider Trading Activity

$DELL insiders have traded $DELL stock on the open market 160 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 160 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DELL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • IV (GP), L.L.C. SLTA has made 0 purchases and 75 sales selling 2,954,775 shares for an estimated $364,748,433.
  • V (GP), L.L.C. SLTA has made 0 purchases and 75 sales selling 2,954,775 shares for an estimated $364,748,433.
  • BRUNILDA RIOS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,926 shares for an estimated $1,485,932.
  • YVONNE MCGILL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $886,376.
  • LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. SILVER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,496 shares for an estimated $885,727.
  • RADAKOVICH LYNN VOJVODICH has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,175 shares for an estimated $261,000.

$DELL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 699 institutional investors add shares of $DELL stock to their portfolio, and 666 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 12,460,949 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,135,815,501
  • FMR LLC removed 4,057,389 shares (-40.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $369,831,007
  • NORGES BANK added 3,690,256 shares (+1428.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $425,265,101
  • FIL LTD added 2,821,582 shares (+19081.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $257,187,199
  • UBS GROUP AG added 2,100,933 shares (+77.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $191,500,042
  • JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 1,921,073 shares (+142.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $175,105,803
  • MICHAEL & SUSAN DELL FOUNDATION removed 1,876,462 shares (-81.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $171,039,511

$DELL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DELL stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DELL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$DELL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DELL in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/29/2025
  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/21/2025
  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025
  • Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025

