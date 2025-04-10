Insider Sale: Chief Accounting Officer of $CXM Sells 3,167 Shares

Marlise Ricci, the Chief Accounting Officer of $CXM, sold 3,167 shares of the company on 04-08-2025 for an estimated $23,372. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 289,048 shares of this class of $CXM stock.

$CXM Insider Trading Activity

$CXM insiders have traded $CXM stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CXM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MANISH SARIN (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,118 shares for an estimated $254,084 .

. NEERAJ AGRAWAL sold 26,053 shares for an estimated $241,771

DIANE ADAMS (CHIEF CULTURE & TALENT OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 19,280 shares for an estimated $179,108 .

. RAGY THOMAS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 18,171 shares for an estimated $167,170 .

. SCOTT MICHAEL HARVEY (CHIEF CUSTOMER OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,503 shares for an estimated $163,995 .

. ARUN PATTABHIRAMAN (CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,273 shares for an estimated $114,992 .

. JACOB SCOTT (GENERAL COUNSEL AND CORP. SEC.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,774 shares for an estimated $35,360 .

. MARLISE RICCI (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 3,167 shares for an estimated $23,372

$CXM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $CXM stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CXM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CXM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/05/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.