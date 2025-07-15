Insider Sale: Chief Accounting Officer of $CHEF Sells 12,500 Shares

Tim McCauley, the Chief Accounting Officer of $CHEF, sold 12,500 shares of the company on 07-14-2025 for an estimated $812,625. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 18.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 57,050 shares of this class of $CHEF stock.

$CHEF Insider Trading Activity

$CHEF insiders have traded $CHEF stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHEF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN PAPPAS (Vice Chairman and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $5,419,177 .

. ALEXANDROS ALDOUS (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,821,266 .

. JOSEPH M. CUGINE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,244,945 .

. TIM MCCAULEY (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,500 shares for an estimated $1,138,675 .

. JAMES LEDDY (Chief Financial Officer) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $248,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CHEF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $CHEF stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CHEF Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHEF in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 03/17/2025

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 02/13/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/13/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CHEF, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CHEF forecast page.

$CHEF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHEF recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CHEF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $68.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Carden from UBS set a target price of $68.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Todd Brooks from Benchmark set a target price of $68.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 Ben Klieve from Lake Street set a target price of $68.0 on 02/13/2025

on 02/13/2025 Kelly Bania from BMO Capital set a target price of $73.0 on 02/13/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.