Insider Sale: Chief Accounting Officer of $CFLT Sells 21 Shares

Kong Phan, the Chief Accounting Officer of $CFLT, sold 21 shares of the company on 06-20-2025 for an estimated $486. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 243,296 shares of this class of $CFLT stock.

$CFLT Insider Trading Activity

$CFLT insiders have traded $CFLT stock on the open market 60 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 60 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CFLT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CFLT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 232 institutional investors add shares of $CFLT stock to their portfolio, and 219 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CFLT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CFLT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CFLT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CFLT forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.