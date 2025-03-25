Insider Sale: Chief Accounting Officer of $CCCS Sells 5,846 Shares

Rodney Christo, the Chief Accounting Officer of $CCCS, sold 5,846 shares of the company on 03-25-2025 for an estimated $53,490. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $CCCS stock.

$CCCS Insider Trading Activity

$CCCS insiders have traded $CCCS stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCCS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INTERNATIONAL, L.P. ADVENT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 42,000,000 shares for an estimated $433,649,999 .

. CHRISTOPHER EGAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 42,000,000 shares for an estimated $433,649,999 .

. LAUREN YOUNG has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 42,000,000 shares for an estimated $433,649,999 .

. ERIC WEI has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 42,000,000 shares for an estimated $433,649,999 .

. GITHESH RAMAMURTHY (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,005,141 shares for an estimated $23,583,101 .

. RODNEY CHRISTO (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 263,109 shares for an estimated $3,098,424 .

. MARY JO PRIGGE (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $2,456,111 .

. CRESCENZO NEIL E. DE purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $1,216,240

EILEEN SCHLOSS sold 34,055 shares for an estimated $305,813

TERI WILLIAMS sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $244,358

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CCCS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 180 institutional investors add shares of $CCCS stock to their portfolio, and 149 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CCCS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CCCS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/13/2024

Barclays issued a "Buy" rating on 10/29/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CCCS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CCCS forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.