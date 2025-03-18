News & Insights

CB

Insider Sale: Chief Accounting Officer of $CB Sells 763 Shares

March 18, 2025 — 01:30 pm EDT

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

George F. Ohsiek, the Chief Accounting Officer of $CB, sold 763 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $221,582. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 20,044 shares of this class of $CB stock.

$CB Insider Trading Activity

$CB insiders have traded $CB stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • EVAN G GREENBERG (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,728 shares for an estimated $7,498,397.
  • JOSEPH F WAYLAND (Executive Vice President and*) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $2,869,600
  • GEORGE F. OHSIEK (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,770 shares for an estimated $491,086.

$CB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 864 institutional investors add shares of $CB stock to their portfolio, and 768 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CB stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$CB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CB in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/30/2024
  • JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 10/30/2024
  • Bank of America Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/04/2024
  • Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/04/2024

$CB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CB recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $297.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from HSBC set a target price of $323.0 on 03/05/2025
  • Michael Phillips from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $300.0 on 10/30/2024
  • Jimmy Bhullar from J.P. Morgan set a target price of $294.0 on 10/30/2024
  • Joshua Shanker from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $282.0 on 10/10/2024

