Insider Sale: Chief Accounting Officer of $CB Sells 1,007 Shares

George F. Ohsiek, the Chief Accounting Officer of $CB, sold 1,007 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $269,503. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 19,899 shares of this class of $CB stock.
$CB Insider Trading Activity
$CB insiders have traded $CB stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- EVAN G GREENBERG (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 60,855 shares for an estimated $17,551,846.
- JOHN J LUPICA (Vice Chrm, Chubb Group*) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $4,282,368.
- JOSEPH F WAYLAND (Executive Vice President and*) sold 6,599 shares for an estimated $1,894,341
- JUAN LUIS ORTEGA (Executive Vice President*) sold 3,921 shares for an estimated $1,070,668
- GEORGE F. OHSIEK (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,007 shares for an estimated $269,503
- TIMOTHY ALAN BOROUGHS (Executive Vice President*) sold 750 shares for an estimated $205,844
- MICHAEL G ATIEH sold 261 shares for an estimated $75,034
$CB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 826 institutional investors add shares of $CB stock to their portfolio, and 773 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,632,654 shares (-48.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $470,841,087
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA added 1,428,096 shares (+90.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $411,848,605
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 1,395,337 shares (+18.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $402,401,237
- GQG PARTNERS LLC added 1,178,628 shares (+36.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $325,654,916
- FMR LLC added 1,052,999 shares (+7.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $303,674,381
- BEUTEL, GOODMAN & CO LTD. added 1,007,698 shares (+1007698.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $278,426,957
- STATE STREET CORP removed 934,805 shares (-5.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $269,588,413
$CB Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CB stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
