Insider Sale: Chief Accounting Officer of $AXON Sells 75 Shares

Jennifer H Mak, the Chief Accounting Officer of $AXON, sold 75 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $57,885. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 15,240 shares of this class of $AXON stock.

$AXON Insider Trading Activity

$AXON insiders have traded $AXON stock on the open market 77 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 77 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSHUA ISNER (PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 35 sales selling 20,196 shares for an estimated $14,289,392 .

. PATRICK W SMITH (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $5,409,861 .

. MICHAEL GARNREITER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $4,560,000 .

. BRITTANY BAGLEY (COO & CFO) sold 3,400 shares for an estimated $2,380,000

CAMERON BROOKS (CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $2,222,295

CAITLIN ELIZABETH KALINOWSKI has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,550 shares for an estimated $1,802,918 .

. JEFFREY C KUNINS (CPO & CTO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 2,405 shares for an estimated $1,521,951 .

. JERI WILLIAMS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 964 shares for an estimated $629,585 .

. JULIE A CULLIVAN sold 657 shares for an estimated $459,900

MATTHEW R MCBRADY sold 400 shares for an estimated $287,361

JENNIFER H MAK (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 75 shares for an estimated $57,885

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AXON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 540 institutional investors add shares of $AXON stock to their portfolio, and 525 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$AXON Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AXON stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXON stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/05.

on 03/05. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

on 01/13. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 12/18.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$AXON Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AXON in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AXON, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AXON forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.