Insider Sale: Chief Accounting Officer of $ARVN Sells 1,214 Shares

David K Loomis, the Chief Accounting Officer of $ARVN, sold 1,214 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $20,334. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 18,863 shares of this class of $ARVN stock.

$ARVN Insider Trading Activity

$ARVN insiders have traded $ARVN stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN G HOUSTON (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 31,338 shares for an estimated $523,880 .

. IAN TAYLOR (President, R&D) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,020 shares for an estimated $150,752 .

. ANGELA M CACACE (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,207 shares for an estimated $70,238 .

. DAVID K LOOMIS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,445 shares for an estimated $26,730.

$ARVN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $ARVN stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

