Insider Sale: Chief Accounting Officer of $ARQ Sells 3,557 Shares

Stacia Hansen, the Chief Accounting Officer of $ARQ, sold 3,557 shares of the company on 03-24-2025 for an estimated $16,646. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 75,941 shares of this class of $ARQ stock.

$ARQ Insider Trading Activity

$ARQ insiders have traded $ARQ stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH M WONG (Chief Technology Officer) sold 6,596 shares for an estimated $30,869

JEREMY WILLIAMSON (Chief Operating Officer) sold 5,233 shares for an estimated $24,490

CLAIBORNE BENSON SMITH (Gen Counsel, Corp Secretary) sold 5,202 shares for an estimated $24,345

STACIA HANSEN (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 3,557 shares for an estimated $16,646

$ARQ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $ARQ stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

