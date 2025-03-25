News & Insights

Insider Sale: Chief Accounting Officer of $ARQ Sells 3,557 Shares

March 25, 2025 — 06:00 pm EDT

Stacia Hansen, the Chief Accounting Officer of $ARQ, sold 3,557 shares of the company on 03-24-2025 for an estimated $16,646. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 75,941 shares of this class of $ARQ stock.

$ARQ Insider Trading Activity

$ARQ insiders have traded $ARQ stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOSEPH M WONG (Chief Technology Officer) sold 6,596 shares for an estimated $30,869
  • JEREMY WILLIAMSON (Chief Operating Officer) sold 5,233 shares for an estimated $24,490
  • CLAIBORNE BENSON SMITH (Gen Counsel, Corp Secretary) sold 5,202 shares for an estimated $24,345
  • STACIA HANSEN (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 3,557 shares for an estimated $16,646

$ARQ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $ARQ stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

