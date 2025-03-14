Insider Sale: Chief Accounting Officer of $ARIS Sells 10,000 Shares

Jeffrey K. Hunt, the Chief Accounting Officer of $ARIS, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $289,200. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 18.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 44,827 shares of this class of $ARIS stock.
$ARIS Insider Trading Activity
$ARIS insiders have traded $ARIS stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARIS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ENERGY LLC DELAWARE sold 3,223,670 shares for an estimated $83,202,922
- S CORP GABLE has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 957,370 shares for an estimated $24,139,086.
- BRUNT DAVID DYLAN VAN (Chief Operating Officer) sold 32,305 shares for an estimated $973,995
- STEPHAN E TOMPSETT (Chief Financial Officer) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $600,000
- NICHOLAS A. PATTERSON (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,549 shares for an estimated $369,711.
- JEFFREY K. HUNT (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $289,200
- DEBRA COY sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $38,085
$ARIS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of $ARIS stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 641,848 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,827,975
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 530,496 shares (-78.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,705,379
- KAYNE ANDERSON CAPITAL ADVISORS LP removed 529,245 shares (-66.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,675,417
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP removed 523,533 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,538,615
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC removed 352,087 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,432,483
- WHITTIER TRUST CO added 348,994 shares (+70079.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,358,406
- RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. removed 315,190 shares (-47.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,548,800
$ARIS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ARIS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/17/2024
