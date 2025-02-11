Insider Sale: Chief Accountg & Admin Officer of $CMG Sells 11,319 Shares

Jamie McConnell, the Chief Accountg & Admin Officer of $CMG, sold 11,319 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $664,426. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 28.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 28,064 shares of this class of $CMG stock.

$CMG Insider Trading Activity

$CMG insiders have traded $CMG stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CURTIS E GARNER (Chief Customer & Techlgy Ofcr) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 139,049 shares for an estimated $8,426,226 .

. LAURIE SCHALOW (Chief Corp Affairs, Food Sft) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,250 shares for an estimated $1,383,995 .

. CHRISTOPHER W BRANDT (Chief Brand Officer) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,200,248

ROBIN S HICKENLOOPER sold 1,790 shares for an estimated $100,924

$CMG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 804 institutional investors add shares of $CMG stock to their portfolio, and 556 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CMG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CMG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR JOHN W. HICKENLOOPER sold up to $250,000 on 09/12.

