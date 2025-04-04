Insider Sale: Chf Corporate Dev Officer of $BKV Sells 21,667 Shares

Ethan Ngo, the Chf Corporate Dev Officer of $BKV, sold 21,667 shares of the company on 04-03-2025 for an estimated $435,368. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 286,008 shares of this class of $BKV stock.

$BKV Insider Trading Activity

$BKV insiders have traded $BKV stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC S JACOBSEN (President, Upstream) sold 31,350 shares for an estimated $628,968

ETHAN NGO (Chf Corporate Dev Officer) sold 21,667 shares for an estimated $435,368

LINDSAY B LARRICK (Chief Legal and Admin Officer) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $316,032

DAVID TAMERON (Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $100,156

$BKV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BKV in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/04/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 10/22/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 10/21/2024

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/21/2024

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/21/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/21/2024

$BKV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BKV recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $BKV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $24.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Biju Perincheril from Susquehanna set a target price of $24.0 on 10/22/2024

on 10/22/2024 Scott Gruber from Citigroup set a target price of $29.0 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 Stephen Richardson from Evercore ISI set a target price of $24.0 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 Lloyd Byrne from Jefferies set a target price of $28.0 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 Tim Rezvan from KeyBanc set a target price of $23.0 on 10/21/2024

