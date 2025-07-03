Insider Sale: Chairperson & CEO of $ZLAB Sells 7,072 Shares

Ying Du, the Chairperson & CEO of $ZLAB, sold 7,072 shares of the company on 07-02-2025 for an estimated $249,146. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 536,962 shares of this class of $ZLAB stock.

$ZLAB Insider Trading Activity

$ZLAB insiders have traded $ZLAB stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 35 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZLAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

YING DU (Chairperson & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 342,801 shares for an estimated $10,686,478 .

. WILLIAM LIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 28,814 shares for an estimated $987,445 .

. FRAZOR TITUS III EDMONDSON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 26,664 shares for an estimated $910,874 .

. SCOTT W MORRISON sold 23,799 shares for an estimated $715,086

YAJING CHEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 18,497 shares for an estimated $605,305 .

. JOSHUA L SMILEY (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,094 shares for an estimated $532,439 .

. RAFAEL AMADO (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,570 shares for an estimated $486,190.

$ZLAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $ZLAB stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ZLAB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ZLAB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

$ZLAB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ZLAB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ZLAB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Leerink Partners set a target price of $75.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 An analyst from Scotiabank set a target price of $55.0 on 03/07/2025

