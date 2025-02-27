Insider Sale: Chairman of $TXN Sells 33,120 Shares

RICHARD K TEMPLETON, the Chairman of $TXN, sold 33,120 shares of the company on 02-25-2025 for an estimated $6,625,891. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 471,082 shares of this class of $TXN stock.

$TXN Insider Trading Activity

$TXN insiders have traded $TXN stock on the open market 38 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 38 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TXN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$TXN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,025 institutional investors add shares of $TXN stock to their portfolio, and 1,085 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TXN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TXN stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TXN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

