News & Insights

Stocks
TXN

Insider Sale: Chairman of $TXN Sells 33,120 Shares

February 27, 2025 — 04:47 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

RICHARD K TEMPLETON, the Chairman of $TXN, sold 33,120 shares of the company on 02-25-2025 for an estimated $6,625,891. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 471,082 shares of this class of $TXN stock.

$TXN Insider Trading Activity

$TXN insiders have traded $TXN stock on the open market 38 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 38 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TXN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • RICHARD K TEMPLETON (Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 388,000 shares for an estimated $77,969,279.
  • RAFAEL R LIZARDI (Sr. Vice President & CFO) sold 46,917 shares for an estimated $10,188,293
  • HAVIV ILAN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 38,151 shares for an estimated $8,171,621.
  • MARK GARY (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 35,407 shares for an estimated $7,652,198.
  • AMICHAI RON (Sr. Vice President) sold 12,921 shares for an estimated $2,761,472
  • RONALD KIRK sold 10,539 shares for an estimated $2,142,909
  • ROBERT E SANCHEZ sold 9,990 shares for an estimated $2,085,871
  • MOHAMMAD YUNUS (Sr. Vice President) sold 8,358 shares for an estimated $1,813,145
  • PAMELA H PATSLEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,065 shares for an estimated $1,288,388.
  • MARK A BLINN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,776 shares for an estimated $1,281,262.
  • JANET F CLARK sold 6,065 shares for an estimated $1,234,955
  • MARK T. ROBERTS (Sr. Vice President) sold 4,700 shares for an estimated $1,001,497
  • AHMAD BAHAI (Sr. Vice President) sold 2,175 shares for an estimated $472,514
  • SHANON J LEONARD (Sr. Vice President) sold 2,150 shares for an estimated $401,240
  • CHRISTINE WITZSCHE (Sr. Vice President) sold 132 shares for an estimated $27,941

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TXN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,025 institutional investors add shares of $TXN stock to their portfolio, and 1,085 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$TXN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TXN stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TXN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

TXN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.