Insider Sale: Chairman of $TXN Sells 33,120 Shares

RICHARD K TEMPLETON, the Chairman of $TXN, sold 33,120 shares of the company on 02-25-2025 for an estimated $6,625,891. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 471,082 shares of this class of $TXN stock.
$TXN Insider Trading Activity
$TXN insiders have traded $TXN stock on the open market 38 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 38 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TXN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD K TEMPLETON (Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 388,000 shares for an estimated $77,969,279.
- RAFAEL R LIZARDI (Sr. Vice President & CFO) sold 46,917 shares for an estimated $10,188,293
- HAVIV ILAN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 38,151 shares for an estimated $8,171,621.
- MARK GARY (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 35,407 shares for an estimated $7,652,198.
- AMICHAI RON (Sr. Vice President) sold 12,921 shares for an estimated $2,761,472
- RONALD KIRK sold 10,539 shares for an estimated $2,142,909
- ROBERT E SANCHEZ sold 9,990 shares for an estimated $2,085,871
- MOHAMMAD YUNUS (Sr. Vice President) sold 8,358 shares for an estimated $1,813,145
- PAMELA H PATSLEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,065 shares for an estimated $1,288,388.
- MARK A BLINN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,776 shares for an estimated $1,281,262.
- JANET F CLARK sold 6,065 shares for an estimated $1,234,955
- MARK T. ROBERTS (Sr. Vice President) sold 4,700 shares for an estimated $1,001,497
- AHMAD BAHAI (Sr. Vice President) sold 2,175 shares for an estimated $472,514
- SHANON J LEONARD (Sr. Vice President) sold 2,150 shares for an estimated $401,240
- CHRISTINE WITZSCHE (Sr. Vice President) sold 132 shares for an estimated $27,941
$TXN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,025 institutional investors add shares of $TXN stock to their portfolio, and 1,085 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 13,123,618 shares (-36.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,460,809,611
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 4,337,295 shares (+948.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $813,286,185
- NORGES BANK added 4,160,642 shares (+43.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $780,161,981
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 4,015,790 shares (-26.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $753,000,782
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 3,883,421 shares (-14.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $728,180,271
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 3,280,915 shares (-27.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $615,204,371
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 2,807,597 shares (-15.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $526,452,513
$TXN Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TXN stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TXN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 01/10.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 08/30.
