Insider Sale: Chairman of $TFSL Sells 19,445 Shares

Marc A Stefanski, the Chairman of $TFSL, sold 19,445 shares of the company on 02-25-2025 for an estimated $258,229. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 9.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 193,784 shares of this class of $TFSL stock.

$TFSL Insider Trading Activity

$TFSL insiders have traded $TFSL stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TFSL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARC A STEFANSKI (Chairman, President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 60,445 shares for an estimated $792,249 .

. CATHY W ZBANEK (Chief Synergy Officer) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $274,400

ASHLEY H WILLIAMS sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $256,400

MEREDITH S WEIL (Chief Financial Officer) sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $163,080

GAVIN B STEFANSKI (Chief Experience Officer) sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $96,040

BARBARA J. ANDERSON sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $21,450

DANIEL F WEIR has made 2 purchases buying 736 shares for an estimated $9,693 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TFSL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $TFSL stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.