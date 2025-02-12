Insider Sale: Chairman of $SO Sells 14,540 Shares

James Jeffrey Peoples, the Chairman of $SO, sold 14,540 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $1,250,440. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 52.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 13,236 shares of this class of $SO stock.

$SO Insider Trading Activity

$SO insiders have traded $SO stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

II JAMES Y KERR, (Chairman, President & CEO, GAS) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $2,689,200

JAMES JEFFREY PEOPLES (Chairman, President & CEO, APC) sold 14,540 shares for an estimated $1,250,440

CHRISTOPHER C WOMACK (CEO, President and Chairman) sold 14,000 shares for an estimated $1,206,520

BRYAN D ANDERSON (EVP & Pres. External Affairs) sold 6,565 shares for an estimated $587,830

MARTIN BERNARD DAVIS (EVP and CIO) sold 1,170 shares for an estimated $100,503

STERLING A JR. SPAINHOUR (EVP, Chief Legal Officer & CCO) sold 793 shares for an estimated $70,212

CHRISTOPHER CUMMISKEY (EVP & CCO) sold 837 shares for an estimated $69,738

$SO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 973 institutional investors add shares of $SO stock to their portfolio, and 828 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SO stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 11/07.

on 11/07. REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

