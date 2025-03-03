Insider Sale: Chairman of $SMC Sells 650 Shares

J Heath Deneke, the Chairman of $SMC, sold 650 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $29,191. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 241,326 shares of this class of $SMC stock.

$SMC Insider Trading Activity

$SMC insiders have traded $SMC stock on the open market 85 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 85 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

J HEATH DENEKE (Chairman, President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 84 sales selling 71,000 shares for an estimated $2,785,845 .

. JAMES DAVID JOHNSTON (Executive VP, GC, CCO and Secy) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $724,000

