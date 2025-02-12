News & Insights

Insider Sale: Chairman of $SMC Sells 150 Shares

February 12, 2025 — 08:01 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative

J Heath Deneke, the Chairman of $SMC, sold 150 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $6,652. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 253,326 shares of this class of $SMC stock.

$SMC Insider Trading Activity

$SMC insiders have traded $SMC stock on the open market 65 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 65 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • J HEATH DENEKE (Chairman, President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 64 sales selling 59,000 shares for an estimated $2,262,256.
  • JAMES DAVID JOHNSTON (Executive VP, GC, CCO and Secy) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $724,000

Quiver Quantitative Contributor
