Insider Sale: Chairman of $PWP Sells 95,116 Shares

Peter A Weinberg, the Chairman of $PWP, sold 95,116 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $2,373,144. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 17.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 465,505 shares of this class of $PWP stock.

$PWP Insider Trading Activity

$PWP insiders have traded $PWP stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PWP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DIETRICH BECKER (President) sold 442,889 shares for an estimated $10,841,922

PETER A WEINBERG (Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 423,000 shares for an estimated $10,432,776 .

. ANDREW BEDNAR (Chief Executive Officer) sold 300,579 shares for an estimated $7,358,173

ROBERT K STEEL sold 32,943 shares for an estimated $819,292

$PWP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $PWP stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

