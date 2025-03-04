Insider Sale: Chairman of $LINC Sells 224,038 Shares

John A. Bartholdson, the Chairman of $LINC, sold 224,038 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $4,053,273. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 52.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 201,506 shares of this class of $LINC stock.

$LINC Insider Trading Activity

$LINC insiders have traded $LINC stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LINC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN A. BARTHOLDSON (Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 275,544 shares for an estimated $5,006,134 .

. INVESTMENT COMPANY, LLC JUNIPER has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 311,480 shares for an estimated $5,000,035 .

. BRIAN K MEYERS (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 99,602 shares for an estimated $1,520,543 .

. CHAD D NYCE (EVP & Chief Innovation Officer) sold 9,977 shares for an estimated $164,620

MICHAEL A PLATER sold 10,471 shares for an estimated $161,358

$LINC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $LINC stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

