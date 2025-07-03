Insider Sale: Chairman of $HSY Sells 19,290 Shares

Michele Buck, the Chairman of $HSY, sold 19,290 shares of the company on 07-01-2025 for an estimated $3,375,750. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 9.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 193,624 shares of this class of $HSY stock.

$HSY Insider Trading Activity

$HSY insiders have traded $HSY stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HSY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHELE BUCK (Chairman, President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,500 shares for an estimated $8,394,318 .

. ROBERT MALCOLM sold 5,488 shares for an estimated $907,267

STEVEN E VOSKUIL (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $540,000

JAMES TUROFF (SVP, GC & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,600 shares for an estimated $423,540 .

. ROHIT GROVER (President, International) sold 1,333 shares for an estimated $219,945

JENNIFER MCCALMAN (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,252 shares for an estimated $194,169.

$HSY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 659 institutional investors add shares of $HSY stock to their portfolio, and 559 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HSY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HSY stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HSY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/15, 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 05/15, 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 05/14, 05/05, 01/08 and 0 sales.

on 05/14, 05/05, 01/08 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.

on 04/11. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/01.

on 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/01. REPRESENTATIVE CAROL D. MILLER purchased up to $15,000 on 03/10.

$HSY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HSY in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 01/11/2025

