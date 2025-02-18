Insider Sale: Chairman of $ETD Sells 10,000 Shares

M FAROOQ KATHWARI, the Chairman of $ETD, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $292,700. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,641,905 shares of this class of $ETD stock.

$ETD Insider Trading Activity

$ETD insiders have traded $ETD stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ETD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

M FAROOQ KATHWARI (Chairman, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 64,200 shares for an estimated $1,917,761.

$ETD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 196 institutional investors add shares of $ETD stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

