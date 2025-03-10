Insider Sale: CHAIRMAN & CEO of $SKWD Sells 20,311 Shares

Andrew S Robinson, the CHAIRMAN & CEO of $SKWD, sold 20,311 shares of the company on 03-06-2025 for an estimated $1,020,422. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 19.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 82,044 shares of this class of $SKWD stock.

$SKWD Insider Trading Activity

$SKWD insiders have traded $SKWD stock on the open market 39 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 39 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SKWD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES CHARLES HAYS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 136,489 shares for an estimated $7,400,616 .

. ANDREW S ROBINSON (CHAIRMAN & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 51,110 shares for an estimated $2,473,347 .

. THOMAS N SCHMITT (CHIEF PEOPLE & ADMIN. OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,483 shares for an estimated $383,131 .

. DAN PK BODNAR (CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,543 shares for an estimated $326,922 .

. SANDIP A KAPADIA (EVP, CHIEF ACTUARY) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,484 shares for an estimated $316,548 .

. JOHN A III BURKHART (PRESIDENT - SPECIALTY LINES) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,297 shares for an estimated $314,602 .

. SEAN W DUFFY (EVP & CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,485 shares for an estimated $273,766 .

. KIRBY HILL (PRESIDENT - INDUSTRY SOLUTIONS) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,160 shares for an estimated $231,498 .

. MARK W HAUSHILL (EVP & CFO) sold 1,630 shares for an estimated $79,964

GENA L ASHE sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $50,615

LESLIE SHAUNTY (GENERAL COUNSEL & SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 801 shares for an estimated $38,005.

$SKWD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 100 institutional investors add shares of $SKWD stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

