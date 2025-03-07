Insider Sale: Chairman & CEO of $PFSI Sells 4,464 Shares

DAVID SPECTOR, the Chairman & CEO of $PFSI, sold 4,464 shares of the company on 03-06-2025 for an estimated $451,667. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 156,140 shares of this class of $PFSI stock.

$PFSI Insider Trading Activity

$PFSI insiders have traded $PFSI stock on the open market 44 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 44 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID SPECTOR (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 126,027 shares for an estimated $13,089,048 .

. DOUG JONES (Director, President & CMBO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 62,202 shares for an estimated $6,344,306 .

. DANIEL STANLEY PEROTTI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 47,981 shares for an estimated $4,975,452 .

. STEVEN RICHARD BAILEY (Chief Servicing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,130 shares for an estimated $1,651,574 .

. JAMES FOLLETTE (Chief Digital Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,728 shares for an estimated $377,410 .

. GREGORY L HENDRY (MD, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 3,032 shares for an estimated $309,546

DEREK STARK (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,698 shares for an estimated $277,171 .

. MARK ELBAUM (Chief Capital Markets Officer) sold 83 shares for an estimated $8,473

$PFSI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $PFSI stock to their portfolio, and 124 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

