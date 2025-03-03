Insider Sale: Chairman & CEO of $PFSI Sells 2,498 Shares

DAVID SPECTOR, the Chairman & CEO of $PFSI, sold 2,498 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $257,169. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 633,056 shares of this class of $PFSI stock.

$PFSI Insider Trading Activity

$PFSI insiders have traded $PFSI stock on the open market 36 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 36 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID SPECTOR (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 121,027 shares for an estimated $12,582,650 .

. DOUG JONES (Director, President & CMBO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 53,829 shares for an estimated $5,482,272 .

. DANIEL STANLEY PEROTTI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 47,981 shares for an estimated $4,975,452 .

. STEVEN RICHARD BAILEY (Chief Servicing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,130 shares for an estimated $1,651,574 .

. GREGORY L HENDRY (MD, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 3,032 shares for an estimated $309,546

JAMES FOLLETTE (Chief Digital Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,973 shares for an estimated $299,834.

$PFSI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $PFSI stock to their portfolio, and 124 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

