Insider Sale: Chairman & CEO of $NOW Sells 204 Shares

William R McDermott, the Chairman & CEO of $NOW, sold 204 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $201,493. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 6,614 shares of this class of $NOW stock.

$NOW Insider Trading Activity

$NOW insiders have traded $NOW stock on the open market 78 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 78 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM R MCDERMOTT (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 33,195 shares for an estimated $33,021,693 .

. PAUL JOHN SMITH (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 9,260 shares for an estimated $9,429,773 .

. RUSSELL S ELMER (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,453 shares for an estimated $6,506,165 .

. JEFFREY A MILLER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,161 shares for an estimated $5,285,966 .

. GINA MASTANTUONO (Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,667 shares for an estimated $3,514,471

JACQUELINE P CANNEY (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 2,876 shares for an estimated $2,859,740 .

. ANITA M SANDS sold 2,229 shares for an estimated $2,372,993

NICHOLAS TZITZON (Chief Strat & Corp Affairs Ofc) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,170 shares for an estimated $1,873,935 .

. LARRY QUINLAN has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 830 shares for an estimated $837,412 .

. PAUL EDWARD CHAMBERLAIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 600 shares for an estimated $609,105 .

. KEVIN THOMAS MCBRIDE (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 200 shares for an estimated $200,637.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NOW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,028 institutional investors add shares of $NOW stock to their portfolio, and 913 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$NOW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NOW stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/13.

on 02/03 and 1 sale worth up to on 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 12/24, 11/07 and 0 sales.

on 12/24, 11/07 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 10/08, 10/04, 09/23 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.