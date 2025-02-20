News & Insights

Insider Sale: Chairman & CEO of $JPM Sells 386,544 Shares

February 20, 2025 — 06:32 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

JAMES DIMON, the Chairman & CEO of $JPM, sold 386,544 shares of the company on 02-20-2025 for an estimated $104,303,989. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 26.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,052,369 shares of this class of $JPM stock.

$JPM Insider Trading Activity

$JPM insiders have traded $JPM stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JPM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JAMES DIMON (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 866,361 shares for an estimated $233,776,513.
  • MARY E. ERDOES (CEO Asset & Wealth Management) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,554 shares for an estimated $2,809,186.
  • DOUGLAS B PETNO (Co-CEO CIB) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,981 shares for an estimated $1,858,211.
  • ASHLEY BACON (Chief Risk Officer) sold 7,122 shares for an estimated $1,808,590
  • STACEY FRIEDMAN (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,606 shares for an estimated $1,758,148.
  • MARIANNE LAKE (CEO CCB) sold 4,233 shares for an estimated $1,075,202

$JPM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,880 institutional investors add shares of $JPM stock to their portfolio, and 2,081 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$JPM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $JPM stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JPM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

