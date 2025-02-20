Insider Sale: Chairman & CEO of $JPM Sells 386,544 Shares

JAMES DIMON, the Chairman & CEO of $JPM, sold 386,544 shares of the company on 02-20-2025 for an estimated $104,303,989. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 26.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,052,369 shares of this class of $JPM stock.
$JPM Insider Trading Activity
$JPM insiders have traded $JPM stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JPM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES DIMON (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 866,361 shares for an estimated $233,776,513.
- MARY E. ERDOES (CEO Asset & Wealth Management) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,554 shares for an estimated $2,809,186.
- DOUGLAS B PETNO (Co-CEO CIB) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,981 shares for an estimated $1,858,211.
- ASHLEY BACON (Chief Risk Officer) sold 7,122 shares for an estimated $1,808,590
- STACEY FRIEDMAN (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,606 shares for an estimated $1,758,148.
- MARIANNE LAKE (CEO CCB) sold 4,233 shares for an estimated $1,075,202
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$JPM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,880 institutional investors add shares of $JPM stock to their portfolio, and 2,081 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 6,034,965 shares (-92.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,446,641,460
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 5,490,743 shares (-16.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,316,186,004
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 4,594,280 shares (-19.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,101,294,858
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 4,515,147 shares (+15.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,082,325,887
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 4,264,493 shares (+2.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,022,241,617
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP added 3,769,652 shares (+102.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $903,623,280
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 3,489,314 shares (+34259.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $836,423,458
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$JPM Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $JPM stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JPM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 01/17.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 6 times. They made 6 purchases worth up to $90,000 on 01/08, 11/25, 10/04 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE LAUREL M. LEE purchased up to $100,000 on 09/10.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.