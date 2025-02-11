Insider Sale: Chairman & CEO of $JCI Sells 187,309 Shares

George Oliver, the Chairman & CEO of $JCI, sold 187,309 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $16,687,358. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 13.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,221,750 shares of this class of $JCI stock.

$JCI Insider Trading Activity

$JCI insiders have traded $JCI stock on the open market 40 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 40 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JCI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE OLIVER (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 1,875,779 shares for an estimated $158,379,197 .

. JOHN DONOFRIO (Exec VP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 200,516 shares for an estimated $16,690,181 .

. MARLON SULLIVAN (EVP and CHRO) sold 7,230 shares for an estimated $602,605

NATHAN D MANNING (VP, President BSNA) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,588 shares for an estimated $424,748 .

. DANIEL C MCCONEGHY (VP Chief Accounting & Tax Ofcr) sold 1,950 shares for an estimated $171,073

MARC VANDIEPENBEECK (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 1,674 shares for an estimated $128,710.

$JCI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 530 institutional investors add shares of $JCI stock to their portfolio, and 499 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

