Insider Sale: Chairman & CEO of $JAZZ Sells 6,500 Shares

BRUCE C COZADD, the Chairman & CEO of $JAZZ, sold 6,500 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $937,625. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 464,058 shares of this class of $JAZZ stock.

$JAZZ Insider Trading Activity

$JAZZ insiders have traded $JAZZ stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JAZZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRUCE C COZADD (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 12,500 shares for an estimated $1,659,415 .

. NEENA M PATIL (EVP & Chief Legal Officer) sold 3,700 shares for an estimated $456,617

MARY ELIZABETH HENDERSON (SVP, Technical Operations) sold 1,410 shares for an estimated $152,703

PATRICIA CARR (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 53 shares for an estimated $6,491

$JAZZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 235 institutional investors add shares of $JAZZ stock to their portfolio, and 263 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

