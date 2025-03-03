Insider Sale: Chairman & CEO of $JAZZ Sells 6,500 Shares

BRUCE C COZADD, the Chairman & CEO of $JAZZ, sold 6,500 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $937,625. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 464,058 shares of this class of $JAZZ stock.
$JAZZ Insider Trading Activity
$JAZZ insiders have traded $JAZZ stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JAZZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRUCE C COZADD (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 12,500 shares for an estimated $1,659,415.
- NEENA M PATIL (EVP & Chief Legal Officer) sold 3,700 shares for an estimated $456,617
- MARY ELIZABETH HENDERSON (SVP, Technical Operations) sold 1,410 shares for an estimated $152,703
- PATRICIA CARR (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 53 shares for an estimated $6,491
$JAZZ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 235 institutional investors add shares of $JAZZ stock to their portfolio, and 263 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA removed 1,274,248 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $141,963,969
- RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 616,617 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $68,697,299
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 547,173 shares (-51.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,384,354
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 507,234 shares (+117.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $62,465,867
- DARWIN GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LTD. added 484,515 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,668,022
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 459,937 shares (-41.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,641,241
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 320,724 shares (+18.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,497,160
