Insider Sale: Chairman & CEO of $EA Sells 470 Shares

Andrew Wilson, the Chairman & CEO of $EA, sold 470 shares of the company on 03-20-2025 for an estimated $67,468. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 32,615 shares of this class of $EA stock.

$EA Insider Trading Activity

$EA insiders have traded $EA stock on the open market 43 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 43 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW WILSON (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $4,367,338 .

. LAURA MIELE (President of EA Entertainment) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,413,372 .

. JACOB J. SCHATZ (EVP, Global Affairs and CLO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $1,312,983 .

. VIJAYANTHIMALA SINGH (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $858,500 .

. STUART CANFIELD (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $278,287.

$EA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 459 institutional investors add shares of $EA stock to their portfolio, and 516 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$EA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/21/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/28/2024

$EA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $EA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $170.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Martin Yang from Oppenheimer set a target price of $165.0 on 01/21/2025

on 01/21/2025 Colin Sebastian from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $175.0 on 10/30/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

