Insider Sale: Chairman & CEO of $EA Sells 4,200 Shares

Andrew Wilson, the Chairman & CEO of $EA, sold 4,200 shares of the company on 02-20-2025 for an estimated $546,081. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 9.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 38,415 shares of this class of $EA stock.

$EA Insider Trading Activity

$EA insiders have traded $EA stock on the open market 41 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 41 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW WILSON (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 27,500 shares for an estimated $4,027,007 .

. VIJAYANTHIMALA SINGH (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 13,384 shares for an estimated $1,986,739 .

. JACOB J. SCHATZ (EVP, Global Affairs and CLO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 10,500 shares for an estimated $1,548,363 .

. LAURA MIELE (President of EA Entertainment) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 7,500 shares for an estimated $1,087,535 .

. STUART CANFIELD (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $278,287.

$EA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 460 institutional investors add shares of $EA stock to their portfolio, and 513 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$EA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EA stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

